Gauteng: Primary School Principal Shot Dead, Found in Vehicle

A school principal was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Gauteng police

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC stated the principal was from Finetown Primary School and had unfortunately lost his life

Briefly News took to Lesufi's replies section on Twitter to see what South Africans had to say about the tragic incident

A shooting at Ennerdale involving a primary school principal has police investigating.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi apart from updating the media has gone to Twitter to share that the principal of a Finetown primary school has been fatally shot.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirms that police are present at the location where a man was found dead in a car covered in gunshot wounds.

“The motive of the incident is unknown at the moment. Police are investigating a case of murder. Police are calling for anyone with information to contact the nearest police station. Our investigation continues,” explains Makhubele, according to SABC News.

A murder case has been opened. No arrests have been made according to SowetanLIVE.

Mzansi's response to the matter

@ElijahMhlanga said:

"My goodness. That is scary. Let us hope the police arrest the killers."

@JackBauerSA wrote:

"Is this how you inform your superiors of a sensitive matter. No more organisational outlook internal private and confidential emails. Shame!!!"

@Saiderman11 wrote:

"I think it is too soon to write about it here. Has the family been informed?"

@HMokwale tweeted:

"The security at the department office and ministers houses are tighter than at schools."

The death of Lindani Myeni

