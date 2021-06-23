A bubbly woman, Nomzamo Stöber, has exclusively told Briefly News of her journey to becoming a bride to a German husband, Markus

Also known as Nomzie, Nomzamo says they both faced challenges in their interracial relationship but love emerged and conquered at the end of the day

The Gqeberha-born lady is now based in Germany and she is happy with hubby, saying her family was very supportive

At the same time, the stunning makoti says she relocated to Europe last year and also shares a few tips with other women regarding online dating

Born in Gqeberha, Nomzamo Stöber reveals how she met her husband and is now happily enjoying herself in an interracial marriage. The bubbly lady explains that she is now based in Germany with her husband, Markus.

Nomzie spoke exclusively to Briefly News, detailing how she first met her lover and explaining what kind of challenges they both faced.

Just like any child in Mzansi, the stunning lady says her childhood was not a blissful one and that she was adopted at a stage. She also speaks about how her family reacted to her lifelong commitment to marry a white German man.

Who is Nomzamo Stöber and how did her life's path lead her to Germany?

She told Briefly News:

“My Full name is Nomzamo Stöber. But my friends call me Nomzie. I'm from KwaZakhele but moved to forest Hill. I'm currently based in Germany. I moved here last year. My family had no objections on how we met or different cultures, it is the quality of the person and not the colour of their skin.

“Growing up in Gqeberha for me, I'd say it was very challenging, at some stage I was adopted by a lovely family that made me to stay strong and face the world with a positive mind. I'm very glad that there were people out there who took me in and gave me love. They treated me like their own child when I had no place to stay.”

Nomzamo reveals how she first met her husband

The confident Xhosa-speaking woman says she fell in love with Markus and they just clicked after having a 30-minute chat. She recalled:

“I was invited by a friend for drinks at a restaurant near the beachfront in Gqeberha on 9 March 2018. I went there with my room-mate and when we arrived, there were two other friends at the same table as us but Markus was not there.

"Evidently, he had also been invited, but he arrived an hour later. So, there were six of us at the table. A few minutes after we were introduced and we later had a one-on-one conversation while sitting with the rest of the friends.

“I thought, “Damn! I like this guy!” We just clicked. I think we had more or less a 30-minute conversation before he left with his friend. About four months later he “liked” me on an interracial dating site page but he didn’t realise that it was me.

"When he asked if we could meet, of course I agreed. We exchanged numbers and chatted for a week or so before we arranged to meet up, neither of us realised we had met that previous night. On 6 July 2018, I sent him my GPS location and he came to pick me up a day later for our first date.

"We still had no clue we had met before. So, I posted a photo of him and me on my WhatsApp status. It was only when another friend of mine called and sent me a picture of us the night that we recalled, and the pleasant memories followed.”

Stöber says she experienced a number of challenges at first as the two lovebirds tried to merge two cultures, but has no regrets when she looks back. She says they got engaged after six months of dating.

Exclusive: Gqeberha-born Nomzamo Stober has recalled how she met her loving German husband, Markus. Image: @NomzamoStober/UGC

Source: UGC

Nomzamo addresses interracial marriage challenges and the cultural shift

She added:

“Combining different cultures was a challenge though but that makes for a richer life where you can both show each other the best of yours. It also keeps things interesting. I've been receiving a lot of questions on social media, people asking me how I got myself a German husband.

"I want all my friends to know that our interracial friendship became a romance with a happy ending, and marrying someone from another country is tough, there are some challenges that can be very rewarding.

“I met my husband on 9 March 2018 then four months later, I met him again through an inter-racial online dating site. I, therefore, left South Africa in March 2020. I never regretted it because he actually fetched me with his daughter from Frankfurt Airport.

“We got married on 8 May 2020. I honestly believe love is the emotion that follows when you find someone whose values closely match yours. Values such as communicating, being supportive, nurturing and protective, being demonstrative and affectionate, and accepting your children as their own. Those values are found in any culture and race, and when you find someone like that you want to not lose them.”

Nomzamo has one beautiful daughter and her hubby has four kids from their previous relationships and warned many ladies out there to guard against some people ready to prey on unsuspecting women.

Nomzamo shares safety advice with other women considering moving abroad

She said:

“It’s important to note that there are high cases of human trafficking. So, before heading out to meet someone you've met via an online platform, make sure to tell a friend where you’re going, meet in a public place and always trust your instincts.”

Interracial couple inspires Mzansi with their love in the midst of society's scrutiny

Looking at stories related to relationships, Briefly News reported that as beautiful as South Africa is, our young democracy still holds a deeply problematic history of apartheid.

One beautiful interracial couple is reminding Mzansi of how far we've come since '94, sharing stunning snaps of their beautiful traditional wedding.

The images were shared by Facebook user Tyson Moondley, who claims not to know the sweet lovebirds personally but was inspired after finding the images on social media.

"Who can stop 2 birds when they fall in love... Somewhere in South Africa, that's why #imstaying," he heartily captioned the post.

