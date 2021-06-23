Meet the People Behind the Creative Team at Briefly News

Over the past seven years, Briefly News has cemented its name in the South African media scene to become one of the largest online publishers, bringing its readers the best current affairs, entertainment and feel-good stories.

Since its inception in 2014, Briefly News has grown from a small group of writers to a large team of professional writers who deliver trending, relevant and life-changing news timeously.

Briefly News boasts over 10 million pageviews per month has over 1.5 million fans across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In 2020, Briefly News almost doubled its audience size

Despite an uncertain period due to the Covid-19 pandemic rocking the boat, Briefly News still had an enormously successful year. According to stats by IO Technologies, we had over 134 million total pageviews in 2020, almost doubling the 70 million pageviews in 2019. This is an average of 11.1 million pageviews per month.

We pride ourselves on being Google and Facebook partners, delivering breaking, factual and entertaining news.

We make data-driven decisions based only on what interests our readers at large, thus delivering the news that matters most to our fans.

Our managing director, Rianbette Cluley, along with her team of managers - Reeshni Chetty, Sibusisiwe Lwande and Maryn Blignaut - work around the clock to ensure we bring our readers the news that matter most to them.

Meet the faces behind some of your favourite stories and those behind the scenes

Kelly Lippke - Copy editor

Kelly Lippke is a content editor and proofreader who started her career working for newspaper publications after graduating with a BA in Communication Science/Psychology from Unisa. Kelly’s unique editing perspective stems from an additional major in Linguistics, completed on invite from the university.

Having joined Briefly News two years ago, Kelly is adept at drawing value from text. Kelly’s attention to detail and social nature has her well-suited to maintaining quality standards through team communication.

Of all the things Kelly loves, books, cats and comfort food are top of the list.

For Kelly, famous words to live by are those of Stephen Grellet:

“I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”

Falyne Steyn - Social media manager

Falyne Steyn is a social media guru, businesswoman and mom to two beautiful children.

She joined the Briefly News team in 2018 after leaving her corporate job and has not looked back since.

When she's not managing Briefly News' socials, running her small business or parenting, Falyne enjoys keeping fit and healthy.

She loves interacting with the Briefly News readers and alongside Bluelle Kodisang, keeps the audience up-to-date and entertained.

Bluelle Kodisang - Social media manager assistant

When Bluelle Kodisang is not living his passion for music, he's the person you interact with on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Bluelle ensures Briefly News' socials look good and don't violate any policies. He also shares trending news, pics and info on our socials to help you get to know Briefly News a little better.

Stefan Mack - Weekend editor

Stefan Mack is an English and history teacher who has broadened his horizons with journalism.

He enjoys experiencing the human condition through the world's media and is a keen sports fan (Go Bokke!). Stefan keeps Briefly News' readers entertained during the weekend.

"I have achieved a number of things in my life but most important to me are my family and friends."

Denika Herbst - Entertainment writer

Denika Herbst is an Industrial Sociologist with a Masters degree in Industrial Organisational and Labour Studies who is about to become a published academic scholar soon too.

Although her writing background is very academic, writing entertainment news for Briefly News allows for her creative side to flourish.

Mxolisi Mngadi - Entertainment writer

Mxolisi Mngadi is an entertainment reporter, keeping readers up-to-date with the latest gossip and news relating to South Africa's vibrant entertainment industry.

He started his journalism career at the Daily Sun newspaper, went on to The Citizen and has also worked as a senior reporter at News24.

Mxolisi's passion for words is echoed in his writing as well as his superb work ethic.

Mxolisi lives by the Maya Angelou quote: "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated."

Thando Mpembe - Entertainment writer

Thando Mpembe is a journalist who has a passion for all things sport and entertainment. In her spare time, Thando enjoys reading and spending time with family.

She is an advocate for mental health and believes that a healthy body starts with a healthy mind. Thando holds an Honours Degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg.

Her favourite quote is

"Gentle reminder - you are not for everyone and that is a blessing."

Marilynn Manuel - Human interest writer

Marilynn is an experienced journalist with a keen interest in helping people tell their stories. She enjoys writing content that inspires readers.

"When I’m not in front of my laptop producing viral articles for my publication, I find myself submerged in a fitness routine or trying new wellness smoothies. To relax, I find that devouring a good book is equally as satisfying as reaching my health goals."

Besides relishing in the world of content creation and healthy living, Marilynn is also a doting mom.

Phumzile Ngcatshe - Human interest writer

Phumzile Ngcatshe is a staunch football fan and a lover of political and human interest stories.

He launched his journalism career working for various community publications but eventually joined Goal.com, where he worked until October 2020.

In March, 2021 Pumzile also started writing human interest and sports news for Briefly News.

Phumzile almost became a professional nurse but his love for writing saw him earn a national qualification in Journalism and Media Studies and a qualification in video and television production.

“I honestly like the fact that there's flexibility working for Briefly News. There's an opportunity to cover a story on politics, a story in sports and there's the biggest opportunity to write stories that really bring people together, that is the human interest articles.

“Sometimes you laugh and you get to become emotional at times," Phumzile said.

Phumzile loves the quote: “Just like in football, there’s always room for improvement in journalism.”

Naomi Kobbie - Human interest writer

Naomi is a news and human interest writer with three years' experience in the world of radio and print media.

She is a language graduate with a real passion for the written word, whether through her work as a journalist or as a soulful singer-songwriter.

"I have a special interest in producing lifestyle and community engagement pieces. When I'm not working, I spend my time producing music, travelling or snuggling up with a good movie and some butter popcorn."

Tshepiso Mametela - Evening writer

Tshepiso is an experienced sports writer with a knack for mystery and intrigue.

As a journalism aficionado whose love for sports far outweighs most other things under the sun, Tshepiso has also made it his business to acquire a wealth of expertise across other genres.

With five years of experience in the industry, he has refined his craft working for major community publications and doubled up with freelance writing stints for industry leaders in the academic and digital media spaces.

Lebogang Mashego - Current affairs writer

Lebogang Mashego is a young journalist who is passionate about writing stories that matter. She believes that journalism is an integral institution that can hold the government accountable and expose social ills.

Lebogang is also an aspiring author and poet. She holds a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rhodes University.

Amy Le Roux - Business developer

Born and raised in the Western Cape, Amy lived and worked in the Caribbean and the USA before returning to SA to settle down in the Johannesburg suburb Linden.

Her loves are travel and people, which is evident through her relationship management style and the fruitful nature of the connections she establishes and nurtures.

Amy has vast experience in the entertainment, hospitality and travel industries.

Having recently taken the leap from her PR, events and bookings role within the entertainment industry to the marvellous world of digital marketing, Amy joined the Briefly News team in June.

She will spearhead business development and take the Briefly News footprint to new heights within SA and beyond.

