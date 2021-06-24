Thando Thabooty Thabethe wishes her Queen momma a happy birthday

- Thando Thabooty Thabethe took to social media to wish her momma, her Queen, her best friend, a happy birthday

- Sharing pictures from all their special memories, Thando expressed her deep gratitude for her beautiful mother

- Thando thanked her mother for everything she has done for her and explained what an incredible woman she is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thando Thabooty Thabethe took to social media to wish her Queen a happy birthday. Thando does not know what she would do without her momma.

Sharing some of the sweetest snaps of her and her momma from early days to date, Thando wished her mom a happy birthday.

In a lengthy post, Thando explained just how thankful she is for everything her mother has done for her. Thando also expressed how grateful she is that her momma has been given another year of life.

Thando Thabooty Thabethe cannot thank her mother enough for all she has done. Image: @thandothabethe.

Source: Instagram

Thando wishes mom happy birthday in a heartwarming post

“To the best mom on the entire universe…Thank you for coaching me through this life thing, thank you for teaching me to stand strong, thank you for teaching me to be kind, but firm. Only God knows your tribulations, and to stand as elegantly as you do through it all has been a marvel to watch. You taught me that there is no mountain too high and not a thing can tear me down. Thank you for allowing to me to be me and supporting me through things that you may not have understood at the time. I hope to be as good as you’ve been at this mom thing! I love you forever @__bongi Happy birthday.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Thando takes a little baecation with her new hunk

Briefly News recently reported that Thando Thabethe had a romantic birthday getaway with her bae, Lunga Shabalala. Thando and her TV presenter boyfriend spent the past weekend in Cape Town.

The celeb couple took to social media to let their friends in on what went down in the Western Cape. Both the stars took to their Instagram accounts and shared videos and snaps of some of the highlights of their romantic trip.

It was reported that the lovebirds were enjoying their getaway in Knysna, as per Thando's location tag.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za