Emtee Defends T Pain After Singer Usher Dissed His Auto Tune Music

Emtee took to Twitter recently to defend T-Pain after he claimed Usher dissed his auto-tune tracks

The Roll Up hitmaker shared that everyone slammed T-Pain for using auto-tune to sound great but believes that those people then "abused" the voice-changing programme

T-Pain said he went into a four-year depression after Usher shaded him for allegedly destroying music

Emtee took to social media recently to defend T-Pain after the US singer spoke about Usher recently. T-Pain said he went into depression when the R&B singer allegedly told him he messed up music with auto-tune.

Emtee defended T-Pain after singer Usher dissed his auto-tune music. Image: @emteerecords, @tpain

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview on This Is Pop, the Buy You A Drank hitmaker said Usher told him that he's kind of "f**king up" music for real singers because of auto-tune.

Following T-Pain's revelation, Usher and Pain's names trended on social media as fans discussed the claims. Emtee also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on T-Pain's alleged four-year-depression. The Roll Up hitmaker wrote on Twitter:

"Everybody criticised T-Pain for using auto tune just so they can abuse it."

Tweeps took to Emtee's comment section to share their opinions on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@FormerStatePres said:

"Haa, T-Pain made a career out of abusing auto tune."

@Sthabiso_zondo commented:

"T-Pain fathered auto tune don’t play with him."

@daonly1_Mo wrote:

"It's funny because T-Pain didn't really need it, he can sing without it."

@rubberband_031 added:

"No one criticised T-Pain, he used it beautifully. Once Kanye and Lil Wayne got on it, it became a problem thankfully JayZ dropped DOA."

