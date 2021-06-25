Bonang Matheba Celebrates Her 34th Birthday: 3 Facts About the Media Personality

One of South Africa's most favourite media personalities is celebrating her birthday today. Bonang Matheba has cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry and in honour of her 34th trip around the sun, Briefly News compiled a few facts.

Mzansi media personality Bonang Matheba is doing the most in her career and has recently moved to New York to start a new journey. Bonang has been receiving birthday wished online and is even trending on social media for the work she has done.

Briefly News put together three interesting facts about her, to celebrate her work and the milestones she has made in the industry.

1. Bonang has had an interesting run in the world of radio in Mzansi

Matheba received a call from radio station YFM in 2009, informing her that she would be joining the new line-up of presenters. She was given her own Sunday afternoon show, The B* Hive, which was an instant hit, primarily with youthful listeners.

She then moved on to Metro FM but resigned after she felt that there was a lack of communication from her managers.

2. Bonang has a lot of endorsement deals, most notably with Revlon

In 2013, she was designated the South African ambassador for the Revlon cosmetics brand. She became the brand's first worldwide ambassador outside of the United States as a result of the deal.

Matheba, alongside fashion designer David Tlale, hip hop musician Da L.E.S, and club DJ Dimplez, was announced as an ambassador for the vodka brand Cîroc in Africa in October 2016.

She was selected as the new African Brand Ambassador for Ipanema sandals during a trip to Brazil in 2017, after Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

3. Bonang Matheba has had a number of high profile romantic relationships

Bonang was in a relationship with Euphonik back in 2012, the couple broke up after he allegedly physically assaulted her but they later reconciled. After she was done with Euphonik, she dated AKA in 2015 and the relationship ended in 2017.

Their relationship was met with lots of controversies because DJ Zinhle "exposed" them for having a relationship while she was pregnant.

Bonang confirmed she's in a new relationship but she's not ready to share yet

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba took to social media with a post that has people believing she is baed-up.

Bonang is one Queen who likes to keep her love life on the DL. Taking to social media, Bonang suggested that her prince charming has officially ridden in on his stallion and swept her off of her Luis Vuittons. It's the heart-faced emoji for us.

A fan took the initiative to ask the question we all wanted an answer to, will Bonang tell us who this man is? Unfortunately, and as expected, Bonang is keeping her man to herself.

“Are you gonna post him?”

