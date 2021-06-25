Ntsiki Mazwai Joins the Fight Against GBV and Calls for Safety of Women

Mzansi activist Ntsiki Mazwai is doing her part to make sure that women in South Africa are safe from GBV

Women for Change welcomed Ntsiki's addition to their team and they want to work hard so that women in SA are safe

The poet said that she wants women to take their power back and women should be more aggressive instead of fragile

Ntsiki Mazwai, a poet and activist, has joined a movement to empower women across the country in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Ntsiki has offered her opinions on her vision for women's freedom in South Africa as a Women For Change ambassador as part of one of the organization's most recent initiatives.

The Women For Change initiative, according to its website, wants to build a safer society for women by uniting women of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

Ntsiki Mazwai wants to put an end to gender-based violence in SA

“As women we want to stand united to put an end to violence against women and children. Daily we hear news about attacks, women and children being violated in many ways: in their homes, on the streets and places of education," said Ntsiki.

She also spoke about how unsafe it is for women to leave the house and this shouldn't be the case.

"Even being outdoors in nature harbours a potential threat,” said the poet.

Ntsiki remarked in a video on Twitter that being a woman no longer meant being delicate and vulnerable, but rather aggressive.

