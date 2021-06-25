A hilarious internet user recently decided to make a mash-up clip using old videos made by president Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma to explain the country's missing R500b

In the first clip that was taken from Ramaphosa addressing his stolen iPad debacle, he can be heard saying "they stole it" while in Zuma's clip he says he forgot about it

Mzansi has not stopped laughing especially since Ramaphosa has gone viral in the clip where he pleads for the thief to return the stolen iPad

The clip of president Cyril Ramaphosa explaining how his laptop was unfortunately stolen has been the cause of much laughter here in Mzansi as many jokes popped up around it. Now someone has just used the clip to explain the country's missing R500b.

The person behind the hilarious clip used a cut-off from Ramaphosa's clip wherein he can be heard saying "they stole it." In the same clip, Jacob Zuma also offers his thoughts by saying, "he forgot."

President Cyril Ramaphosa's stolen iPad clip is the result of many funny online videos. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Mzansi finds the mash-up clip quite fitting as an answer for the missing money

Many locals swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared their hilarious thoughts on the funny clip. Read a few of their interesting thoughts about it below:

@KlausPhade said:

"I was mad she fried the last of my half dozen and left early but now I'm laughing... you are the cure Tani Tani Tanyulas."

@RealBozza_SA said:

"Short story"

@TboyMP said:

"Waze wakhohlakala Daniel"

The president loses his beloved iPad

Briefly News also reported that it seems locals are not missing the opportunity to make fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his infamous missing iPad as SA house music producer, The Kiffness, just released his own dance remix of the little incident.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @TheKiffness, an incredibly talented DJ, definitely turned the hilarious episode into a jam for the summer. In the short clip, the producer works his magic in what appears to be a bathrobe and even humorously flaunts his own iPad.

Locals are definitely all the way here for poking a little fun at the President and are really appreciating the musical genius of the DJ's production. Many couldn't stop sharing how the short clip brought a smile to their faces.

