Jub Jub Turns 41: 3 Facts About the Musician and 'Uyajola 9/9' Presenter

Entertainment guru Jub Jub has been in the game for a long time and he's done a good job of turning his life around after going to prison. In honour of his birthday, Briefly News compiled three facts about the media personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jub Jub is a well-known media personality in South Africa and celebrates his 41st birthday today. In honour of another trip around the sun, Briefly News put together four facts about the musician and presenter of the popular Mzansi reality show, Uyajola 9/9.

1. Jub Jub went to prison back in 2012 and was released after 4 years

Jub Jub was sentenced to 25 years in prison on 5 December, 2012 for murder, attempted murder and three connected offences. Starting in 2012, his sentence was lowered from 25 to 10 years.

He was released on parole on 5 January, 2017 after serving four years, one month, and one day of his sentence, according to Wikipedia.

Jub Jub celebrates his 41st birthday and Briefly News compiled a few facts about the rapper. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

2. The musician vowed to turn his life around after being in prison

Jub Jub promised to change his life after being released from prison in January 2017. The musician recorded a song called Ke Kopa Tshwarelo shortly after his release ('Please Forgive Me').

He has had multiple television appearances as of 2019, and he is presently the host of the Moja Love reality show, Uyajola 9/9.

3. Jub Jub's romantic relationships with women, Kelly Khumalo included

Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub had a tumultuous relationship that ended when Kelly Khumalo claimed that Jub Jub had been physically and emotionally abusing her.

Kelly made headlines when she said on an episode of Behind The Story that she doesn't need Jub Jub's help raising their son and that she doesn't want anything to do with him, according to a report from ZAlebs.

Jub Jub revealed that he is married in an interview with News24, although he did not divulge the identity of his wife.

The latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 gets Mzansi going as a guy reveals his string of women

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the 17th girlfriend supports a man financially but he still cheats with his baby mama. Uyajola 9/9 left Mzansi talking on Sunday night, 27 June after airing yet another spicy episode.

The latest episode showed a man named Mbulelo who was caught at his ex-girlfriend's place. Mbulelo's current bae said Mbulelo had 16 girlfriends when they met and she became his 17th girl. She also bragged that she was the only one left - well, she thought so.

During the show, Mbulelo's current bae also revealed that she's the one who supports Mbulelo financially. When she asked Mbulelo what he was doing at his baby mama's place, he couldn't give her a straight answer, according to ZAlebs.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za