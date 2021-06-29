Zozi Tunzi Brings All the Heat in Latest Social Media Post: Absolute Flames
Zozi Tunzi Brings All the Heat in Latest Social Media Post: Absolute Flames

by  Marilynn Manuel
  • Zozibini Tunzi recently headed online to share an extremely hot snap of herself looking all sorts of gorgeous in a creamy beige skirt and blazer ensemble
  • In the caption of the stunner's post, the former Miss Universe declared that she was preparing herself for a full week of business and productivity
  • Naturally, her hundreds of thousands of fans went mad over the snap and wasted no time showering her with comments filled with love and support

There is not a single doubt that Zozibini Tunzi is a national treasure and a global flame. Since we first met the stunner she has been serving looks and now once again she had us going crazy after sharing a fiery snap of herself.

Former Miss universe rocks our world with a smoking hot outfit

The ever-stylish Miss Zozi decided to rock a two-piece beige skirt suit that complimented her legs and slim figure. And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, she finished the outfit with a nice pair of shades.

Zozi Tunzi, hot pic, IG
Zozi Tunzi lit up our world with a flamey snap. Image:@zozitunzi
Source: Instagram

"Mean-Muggin Monday! Let's go in full steam. A new week, a new opportunity to go get what we want and do what needs to be done@2mellow. (Note for my mom: I am wearing a very big coat today. It's just not on the photo )" she captioned the post.

zintathu said:

"Heh sisi wow"

ceecee_ndaba said:

"Yey yey yey yey"

msshezi_ said:

"What kind of Monday is this sis? where can I order it?!"

Zozi Tunzi lights up the world after swapping a fade for a mullet

Briefly News also reported that Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's been caught rocking a dramatically new hairstyle. She unveiled her trendy new look in a recent series of Instagram snaps.

Our forever Miss Universe changed up her haircut for a stunning editorial photoshoot celebrating the work of one of SA's rising fashion talents - Thebe Magagu - who's just been announced as one of only six finalists for the prestigious 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

"It's the genius creativity of it all for me! @thebemagugu Your Merino Wool Collection is stuff dreams are made of. I could live in it and be fabulous all day everyday.

