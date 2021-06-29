Zozi Tunzi Brings All the Heat in Latest Social Media Post: Absolute Flames
- Zozibini Tunzi recently headed online to share an extremely hot snap of herself looking all sorts of gorgeous in a creamy beige skirt and blazer ensemble
- In the caption of the stunner's post, the former Miss Universe declared that she was preparing herself for a full week of business and productivity
- Naturally, her hundreds of thousands of fans went mad over the snap and wasted no time showering her with comments filled with love and support
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!
There is not a single doubt that Zozibini Tunzi is a national treasure and a global flame. Since we first met the stunner she has been serving looks and now once again she had us going crazy after sharing a fiery snap of herself.
Former Miss universe rocks our world with a smoking hot outfit
The ever-stylish Miss Zozi decided to rock a two-piece beige skirt suit that complimented her legs and slim figure. And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, she finished the outfit with a nice pair of shades.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel
"Mean-Muggin Monday! Let's go in full steam. A new week, a new opportunity to go get what we want and do what needs to be done@2mellow. (Note for my mom: I am wearing a very big coat today. It's just not on the photo )" she captioned the post.
zintathu said:
"Heh sisi wow"
ceecee_ndaba said:
"Yey yey yey yey"
msshezi_ said:
"What kind of Monday is this sis? where can I order it?!"
Zozi Tunzi lights up the world after swapping a fade for a mullet
Briefly News also reported that Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's been caught rocking a dramatically new hairstyle. She unveiled her trendy new look in a recent series of Instagram snaps.
Our forever Miss Universe changed up her haircut for a stunning editorial photoshoot celebrating the work of one of SA's rising fashion talents - Thebe Magagu - who's just been announced as one of only six finalists for the prestigious 2021 International Woolmark Prize.
"It's the genius creativity of it all for me! @thebemagugu Your Merino Wool Collection is stuff dreams are made of. I could live in it and be fabulous all day everyday.
Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Source: Briefly.co.za