Zozibini Tunzi recently headed online to share an extremely hot snap of herself looking all sorts of gorgeous in a creamy beige skirt and blazer ensemble

In the caption of the stunner's post, the former Miss Universe declared that she was preparing herself for a full week of business and productivity

Naturally, her hundreds of thousands of fans went mad over the snap and wasted no time showering her with comments filled with love and support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

There is not a single doubt that Zozibini Tunzi is a national treasure and a global flame. Since we first met the stunner she has been serving looks and now once again she had us going crazy after sharing a fiery snap of herself.

Former Miss universe rocks our world with a smoking hot outfit

The ever-stylish Miss Zozi decided to rock a two-piece beige skirt suit that complimented her legs and slim figure. And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, she finished the outfit with a nice pair of shades.

Zozi Tunzi lit up our world with a flamey snap. Image:@zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Mean-Muggin Monday! Let's go in full steam. A new week, a new opportunity to go get what we want and do what needs to be done@2mellow. (Note for my mom: I am wearing a very big coat today. It's just not on the photo )" she captioned the post.

zintathu said:

"Heh sisi wow"

ceecee_ndaba said:

"Yey yey yey yey"

msshezi_ said:

"What kind of Monday is this sis? where can I order it?!"

Zozi Tunzi lights up the world after swapping a fade for a mullet

Briefly News also reported that Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's been caught rocking a dramatically new hairstyle. She unveiled her trendy new look in a recent series of Instagram snaps.

Our forever Miss Universe changed up her haircut for a stunning editorial photoshoot celebrating the work of one of SA's rising fashion talents - Thebe Magagu - who's just been announced as one of only six finalists for the prestigious 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

"It's the genius creativity of it all for me! @thebemagugu Your Merino Wool Collection is stuff dreams are made of. I could live in it and be fabulous all day everyday.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za