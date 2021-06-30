Man Shows Off Big Stacks of Cash in Public, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

A daring local man is certainly taking chances with his money, calmly flaunting the wads of cash in public

A video of the incident is making waves across social media platforms

Naturally, Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their own opinionated takes on the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A wealthy local man is certainly not shy about making his wealth known as a shocking viral clip caught the guy counting his big wads of cash in public.

This man is flaunting all his money. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading to his Twitter account the CEO of black Twitter himself, @AdvoBarryRoux shared the dramatic video with his many followers.

"Mr 082" he simply captioned the post.

It seems crooks are not a concern where this extravagant man lives as he calmly holds the wads of cash and quickly becomes a local spectacle. Having had enough of the public frenzy, the unknown man then puts the cash back into his shoddy looking bag.

Mzansi social media users were left with a few questions. Many humorously remarked that he'd be getting a visit from the taxman soon while others simply wanted their share of the money.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MotswanaWarrior said:

"SARS please come this side I have fresh meat."

@VutisaniBamuza said:

"SARS will be on his ass real soon."

@Bongani44316342 said:

"Wena thatha number 082 082"

@Sukoluh27537712 said:

"The way I am broke I wish he was my cousin."

@BubuMthombeni said:

"Black people will never learn how to eat with their mouths closed."

@Tampzon said:

"One thing I know, you can't be friends with poor or rich people. You'll be "friends" because of money!"

@MgijimaYanga said:

"The hawks are coming"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Iyoh": Man splashes R70k on one night's booze, Mzansi can't deal

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems Mzansi's party-goers are not sparing any expense this winter season with one man splurging an incredible R70 000 on one night's alcoholic beverages.

The lengthy receipt

The startling receipt of his transactions was shared by the executive of Black Twitter himself, @AdvoBarryRoux, who simply captioned the post:

Looking at the lengthy account, it's clear the evening was certainly a glamorous affair. Included in the bill are, among other items, nine bottles of Veuve Rich worth a whopping R17 550 and one bottle of imported Rosè worth a massive R14 000.

The person who paid the bill also left a great R4 000 tip for the staff, who must have been very pleased.

Social media reactions

Many social media users condemned the irresponsible spending when so many struggling South Africans could have put the thousands of rands to more critical use. Still, others clapped back at the haters and celebrated the gentleman for having a little fun.

Check out some of the comments below:

@givengirl said:

"People are very Irresponsible with money, when some students are struggling with fees yeah ne!!"

@Libulel3_mbete said:

"No matter how rich I get, I'm not spending 70K on alcohol, never."

@MaziVaal said:

"Poor man's mentality, you don't see millionaires doing this."

@Mzwesh26041337 said:

"That's madness. Only black people can do this, we are lost as a black nation."

@enock39 said:

"These people, they will never help the poor brother but rather spend R70k ko stupid alcohol."

@khweranaRonewa_ said:

"Bro it's their money, you don't tell them what to do with it... and it's not their fault that those people are poor."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za