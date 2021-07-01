Mkhwebane Agrees with Minority Judgement, Believes Zuma Shouldn't Go to Jail

Busisiwe Mkhwebane revealed that she would refer it if former president Jacob Zuma didnot serve his jail time

The Public Protector showed that she is in favour of the minority judgement of the Constitutional Court regarding Zuma's sentence

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Mkhwebane answered various questions regarding Zuma and where she stands on the matter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stated that she is in favour of the minority judgement of the Constitutional Court regarding former president Jacob Zuma. The minority disagreed with the judgement that Zuma was guilty and should be imprisoned for 15 months.

On Wednesday during a press briefing, Mkhwebane revealed that she was looking into the judgement. She explained that everyone in the country has the right to be protected by the Constitution and a right to be heard.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe on Tuesday delivered the majority judgement ruling that the former president needs to start serving a 15-month jail sentence within five days after the ruling.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has shown that she stands beside Jacob Zuma. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

eNCA reported that the minority judgement mentioned above held that Zuma should be handed down a suspended sentence.

A report by News24 revealed that Mkhwebane explained that it was sad that the Commission, established by her office, had not released its report yet. The Commission was set up after a report by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

MKMVA reiterates support for Jacob Zuma and station at Nkandla

MKMVA ex-combatants in the country's provinces were on Tuesday finalising arrangements to make their way to former Zuma's Nkandla homestead in order to 'protect' him.

This as a Briefly News reported that the former president now has to hand himself over to the police to start his 15-month jail term. MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus stated that the veterans already arrived at Zuma's home in Nkandla.

Niehaus stated that they would do anything in their power to defend the former president. A report by News24 stated that the ConCourt ordered Police Minister Bheki Cele to make sure that Zuma is arrested within five days of the sentencing if he failed to hand himself over to the police.

