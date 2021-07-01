Dudu Zuma Throws Some Shade About the Sealed CR17 Bank Statements

Duduzile Zuma recently headed online to make a shady remark about the CR17 bank statements that have been a hot topic lately

The young Zuma basically implied that if the sealed documents remain sealed then South Africans will know the truth about President Ramaphosa's campaign fund

Many people headed to the comment section where they shared their thoughts on Zuma's stance on the CR17 bank statements

Duduzile Zuma is her father's girl through and through and every time she heads online, she makes sure to either oppose the current government or praise her father. This time she headed online to throw some shade on the CR17 bank statements debacle.

It all started when a local man @tyengeni1954, questioned whether the judges who will be handing down judgement on the bank statements were not somehow involved in the statements. In a response to the tweet she wrote:

Dudu Zuma recently headed online to share her views on the sealed CR17 bank statements. Images: @DZumaSambudla

If The #CR17BankStatements Remain Sealed, You Will Have Your Answer!"

Locals had this to say:

@Nkanyisosach said:

"We need to respect the law guy' ,stop defending nonsense."

@AdvNgcukaitobi said:

"Lol, they must remained sealed because the PP has no jurisdiction to unseal them. Another thing is that it will be unfair for the any court to ask one candidate to unseal leaving the other candidates'."

@Labrusc66937562 said:

"I believe the statement will be revealed and President Zuma's judgment will be reversed since other judges from the statement found there. They are aware that they took the wrong move to arrest the president. The only way is to implicate judges who granted him the arrest."

ConCourt to deliver judgement on CR17 bank statements

Briefly News earlier reports have revealed that the Constitutional Court will hand a judgment down on Thursday, 1 July, about the CR17 documents. The documents relate to President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 presidential campaign.

The ConCourt will decide on whether or not the president had misled Parliament. This is with regard to the donations made to the CR17 campaign and if the Public Protector has the ability and jurisdiction to probe the matter.

The CR17 campaign matter was last heard in November 2020. Ramaphosa will be represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who told the court that it should dismiss Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to appeal a court ruling to set her report into the campaign aside.

