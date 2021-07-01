CR17 Documents: President Cyril Ramaphosa Welcomes ConCourt Ruling

The Constitutional Court dismissed the Public Protector's case against President Ramaphosa on Thursday

ConCourt ruled that Ramaphosa did not wilfully mislead Parliament as Mkhwebane had initially stated in her report in 2019

The court also found that Ramaphosa did not have a duty to disclose activities within the CR17 campaign

In brief a statement by the presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed and respects the ruling made by the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

In the case of the Public Protector v President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Constitutional Court dismissed the public protector's appeal to investigate Ramaphosa's 2017 CR17 ANC campaign and bank statements according to IOL.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Public Protector's appeal to investigate President Ramaphosa's C17 campaign. Image: Rodger Bosch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The court also ruled that Ramaphosa did not mislead parliament about a R500 000 donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

According to News24, in 2018 former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimaine asked Ramaphosa if his son Andile had received R500 000 from Watson for consulting services. Ramaphosa initially confirmed that Watson did pay that amount. He later said the money was not paid to his son but was a donation to his 2017 campaign.

Ramaphosa also stated he did not personally benefit from the donation.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane then launched an investigation into Ramaphosa and found that he had a duty to disclose funds he received for his campaign to parliament. Mkhewbane released a report in 2019 stating that the president had wilfully misled parliament, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa challenged Mkhwebane's report in the High Court. The High Court ruled in favour of Ramaphosa stating that the CR17 campaign's activities were by definition those of members of a private group of persons, not a statutory body.

The Constitutional Court upheld the high court's ruling stating that Mkhwebane had changed the Executive Ethics code to align with her findings in her report.

