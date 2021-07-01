Kelly Khumalo Wants "Government Oldies" to Step Down From Their Positions

Kelly Khumalo took to social media to talk about the current state of South Africa during the new level of lockdown

Kelly feels that there are old people in power and this is to the detriment of Mzansi, she wants them to step down from power

The singer urged South Africans to use their votes to remove those who are currently in power, or else corruption will continue

Kelly Khumalo, a reality TV star and singer, has urged South Africans to reclaim their power and vote out the “oldies in government” if they want to see things going differently in the country.

She claimed that the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom she referred to as "cupcake," are entitled and have repeatedly demonstrated a disregard for public service. She believes that if citizens do not use their votes to remove those in power, corruption will thrive.

"We must get rid of everyone who feels entitled, but this will not be handed to us,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Kelly Khumalo wants the older people who are in power to step down from the South African government. Image: @kellykhumaloza

“We have been taken for granted for far too long. We have lost everything, friends and family members lost to this pandemic, jobs and businesses lost and yet we are still the ones to continue paying the price," said Kelly.

Kelly's reaction to the state of governance comes as the country reacts to Ramaphosa's recent announcement that SA will be placed on alert level 4 lockdown due to an increase in Covid-19 infections.

The restrictions, among other things, prohibit gatherings and the sale of alcohol. In two weeks, the president will review the lockdown.

