The Constitutional Court found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had changed the wording of the Executive Ethics Code. She concluded that President Cyril Ramaphosa purposely misled the legislature.

The ConCourt dismissed the PP's appeal regarding a judgement at the Pretoria High Court. In March last year, Mkhwebane's report was set aside. The report found that the president misled Parliament in terms of funding the CR17 campaign.

The Constitution and Public Protector Act do not allow for Mkhwebane to probe the private affairs of political parties.

The Constitutional Court had to rule on whether the president had misled Parliament in terms of the donations made the CR17 campaign. In short, the appeal by the PP was dismissed and leave to appeal was granted, this is according to IOL.

TimesLIVE reported that the case arose when former DA leader Mmusi Mainame questioned Ramaphosa about received by his son Andile, from Bosasa. This happened on 6 November 2018 where the president stated that Andile had business with Bosasa and the payment he received was for services rendered.

In similar news, Briefly News reported that in a brief statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed and respects the ruling made by the Constitutional Court on Thursday, 1 July.

In the case of the Public Protector vs President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Constitutional Court dismissed the public protector's appeal to investigate Ramaphosa's 2017 CR17 ANC campaign for the ruling party's top seat and the bank statements of such, according to IOL.

The court also ruled that Ramaphosa did not mislead Parliament about a R500 000 donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

