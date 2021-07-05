Bongani Fassie says that his mother didn't die from natural causes and he wants answers about what happened when she passed away

Brenda Fassie died in 2004 and Bongani went to go visit her grave along with his other family members to pay respects

This all transpired in an episode of Bongani's reality show, Finding Bongani, and the young man still wants answers about his mother's untimely passing

In the latest episode of Finding Bongani, Brenda Fassie's son Bongani revealed that his mother did not pass away due to natural causes. The artist has been trying his best to honour his mother's legacy and asked questions about the circumstances behind her passing.

The Fassie family decided that they were going to the graveyard to pay their respects to those who have departed. It appears that three people were buried in the same grave, including his mother, who passed away in 2004.

After going to the graveyard, Bongani had questions and things took a dramatic turn. He started asking who turned off the life machines when his mother was in the hospital. Bongani then said his mother didn't die a natural death as everyone thinks.

Bongani is still healing from his mother's death and still has question marks about what happened. He says that the machines were switched off and he wants to know who decided to do that.

Finding Bongani is all about his journey and how he aims to find healing and find his feet in the entertainment industry once again. The latest episode triggered a lot of viewers and they are also wondering what happened when Brenda Fassie died.

