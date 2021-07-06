Gauteng Government Causes Ruckus After Making Payment in Dollars and Not Rands

The provincial government on Gauteng has lost over R6 million after an erroneous payment made by an official

The government in Gauteng has lost over R6 million after an official mistakenly processed a payment in dollars instead of in rands. The Democratic Alliance has now made calls for stern action to be taken against the official who made the transaction.

Shadow finance and e-government DA shadow MEC Adriana Randall stated that the department in the province surprisingly paid a whopping $20 million to Microsoft Ireland instead of the R20 million which it was owed.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko reportedly responded to questions delivered in the legislature and Randall stated that she received the information from Nkomo-Ralehoko.

TimesLIVE stated that they had seen Nkomo-Ralehoko's response and that the department prepared money for the Microsoft payment fees which amounted to over R20 million. The department put the payment through to advise the treasury, cash book and banking services for processing.

The department processed $20 913 793.81 (R318 307 941.79) which was debited from the e-gov bank account. A report by SowetanLIVE reported that the MEC said that the Gauteng treasury has started a probe.

