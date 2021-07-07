Former President Jacob Zuma has been accused of lying in his rescission application to the Constitutional Court

Zuma has applied to the court to have his 15-month sentence of imprisonment handed down by the ConCourt overturned

The State Capture of Inquiry has filed papers with the ConCourt opposing all Zuma's claims in his efforts to have his sentence overturned

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry has slammed former president Jacob Zuma's attempt to have the contempt of court judgement against him overturned, stating that his rescission application is full of falsehoods.

State Capture Inquiry secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala filed papers at the Constitutional Court late on Tuesday night in which he stated that not only is Zuma's application full of falsehoods, but he has also distorted evidence and misrepresented facts, according to News24.

State Capture Commission of Inquiry says that former President Jacob Zuma is not of poor health. Image: Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

Mosala called to question Zuma's allegations that his health is unstable and that sending him to prison would be a death sentence. Mosala stated that Zuma is seemingly in good health.

According to TimesLIVE, Mosala highlighted an incident in November last year when Zuma walked out of the State Capture Inquiry without permission, citing that he had to take medication; however, Mosala noted that Zuma gave a different reason as to why he walked out in his rescission application.

Mosala also stated that Zuma was manipulating the rescission procedure by claiming that there were legal errors in his case.

“Mr Zuma’s application must be seen for what it is. It is really a guised [sic] appeal against this court’s judgment,” Mosala said.

Source: Briefly.co.za