Makhadzi Drops ‘Ghanama’ Track Without King Monada: “Wrong Move Sesi”

Makhadzi has caused uproar on social media after she released her highly-anticipated Ghanama without King Monada

The media personalities seemed to have had a fight during the process of either making or releasing the song and Khadzi opted to cut him out

However, her move did not go down well with social media users who felt that the song did not sound good without the Idibala producer

Makhadzi has dropped her highly-anticipated Ghanama track, but it did not go as planned.

It seems there was drama between Makhadzi and King Monada after all. The duo had promised Mzansi that they would release a fire track together but that was stalled when there claims that there was war over who the song belonged to.

A few days later, Makhadzi claimed that it was all just a publicity stunt, but it seems that was a lie. Makhadzi has completely dropped King Monada from this new version and fans are fuming.

King Monada became a trending topic as Mzansi weighed in on his absence from the song. Some of the comments were brutal:

@dhavana_robert said:

“I Love Makhadzi Music soo much.. But Ghanama without King Monada is trash.”

@tixel_morel said:

“This song sounnds dull without King Monada maan..... its like a boring remix.”

@duvaaa said:

“Ya No!!! Ganama by Makhadzi is not hitting the same without King Monada.”

@makhubeprinsie said:

“King Monada trending instead of Ghanama.”

Briefly News had previously reported that the pair were due to release the song together before it all went south.

Makhadzi and King Monada team up to make new song

Limpopo's favourite artists King Monada and Makhadzi were finally giving the people what they wanted. The pair were working on a new song and posted a teaser on social media.

A fan saved the video and shared it on Twitter, making everyone wish the song could finally drop.

"Limpopo, stand up. Makhadzi and King Monada are doing us proud, this unreleased song is gonna be lit. @MakhadziSA @KingMonada I Stan," said @mr_shimmy.

King Monada and Makhadzi looked like they were having a lot of fun. Drinks were flowing and their friends were also in attendance, enjoying them and singing along.

