Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola gave a statement on the conditions of former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment

Zuma is being kept in isolation at the Estcort Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal and will be medically assessed

Lamola also stated that the former president will be eligible for parole after four months of his sentence

In a media briefing on Thursday, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola explained the Correctional Services processes in the execution of the Constitutional Court judgement relating to former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court.

Zuma handed himself over to the KwaZulu-Natal police shortly before midnight on Wednesday, News24 reports. This comes after Zuma asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to grant him a stay on the warrant of arrest while awaiting the Constitutional Court to hear his rescission application.

The Department of Correctional Services briefed South Africa on former President Jacob Zuma's incarceration. Image: Jackie Clausen/AFP

Lamola stated that Zuma is being kept at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, which is a new generation correctional centre that also has a hospital section. He added that Zuma would be kept in isolation as a precaution.

"As precaution and in line with the Covid-19 measures, the former president will be placed in isolation for a period of 14 days," said Lamola.

Zuma's health will also be assessed by a medical team at the facility in conjunction with the South African Health Military Services, this assessment will determine the conditions of his imprisonment.

Lamola added that this assessment is done for all inmates upon their admission to any correctional facility.

Lamola also stated that Zuma will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served, which translates to four months, according to MoneyWeb. He also stated that Zuma will be treated with dignity throughout his incarceration.

