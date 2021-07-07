The Democratic Alliance's (DA) John Steenhuisen has taken a vocal stance and challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the country up to speed on developments surrounding Jacob Zuma

Steenhuisen wants Ramaphosa to speak out in defence of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary

The DA federal leader was, however, critical of the president's absence saying it is unthinkable that Ramaphosa can go missing at a time like this

Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Member of Parliament, John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the latest in the court judgement against former President Jacob Zuma.

The leader of the opposition has said it is unfathomable that the president of the country can "go missing" at a time like this.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to address South Africa on the latest on Jacob Zuma’s court judgment. Image: Jaco Marais/ Foto24, Wikus de Wet/ AFP.

Per a SABC News report, the DA wants Ramaphosa to speak out in defence of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary, which it said has progressively come under attack from elements within the African National Congress (ANC).

Steenhuisen, who in a recently penned open letter to the media, expressed dismay at, among other things, the lack of lockdown Level 4 compliance by the throngs of Zuma supporters who'd gathered in Nkandla at the weekend.

He also levelled criticism at the former president, saying Zuma himself refused to wear a mask when addressing the crowd.

Recently, the DA federal leader said he has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, to request that Parliament reconvene to urgently debate Zuma’s refusal to hand himself over to law enforcement.

Steenhuisen said he would prefer to see Zuma begin his 15-month prison sentence.

"His defiance of this instruction places our democracy before a crossroads. Decisions taken, or not taken, around the arrest of Zuma to serve his 15-month sentence for contempt of court will have far-reaching implications," said Steenhuisen.

Edward Zuma stresses ‘Dad’s not going inside’ as Jacob Zuma arrest looms

Edward Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, has made a bold proposal to authorities after reportedly telling them to give the cell intended for his father to someone else.

Recently, Briefly News reported that Edward has been a vocal part of the cog opposing Zuma's arrest, previously declaring that he would have to be killed before his 79-year-old father is arrested.

The 44-year-old has once again stressed that there would be bloodshed should there be any attempt to arrest the former president. In an interview with the media outside Zuma's Nkandla home in the uThungulu district of KZN on Wednesday, Edward was quoted saying:

“As the local people, as Edward Zuma, we will be stopping anybody who will want to incarcerate Jacob Zuma," he proclaimed.

