A local man has taken to social media, sharing the incredible transformation of his bachelor pad

The young man believes that ladies possess everything needed to make a house homely and has called on the gents to embrace a woman's touch

However, not all the boys agree and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter

A local man has definitely left Mzansi's gents a little triggered after sharing snaps of his newly decorated apartment. While the young man believes the right woman really can make a house a home, it seems other local men think it their own responsibility to take care of their home.

, @Lindo_ntusi first shared the post that got everyone talking. He showed off snaps of his flat before and after his girl organised the place.

Not surprisingly, the pics were worlds apart. It's clear the sloppy young man definitely needed a little help around the house and expressed his gratitude for the woman who helped him clean up:

"Life without a woman and life with a woman! They turn a house into a home," he captioned the post

However, Mzansi's gents aren't as convinced. While many admit the transformation is impressive, they still do not think a woman should be the one responsible for keeping things tidy.

Some are questioning the entire backwards idea that women are naturally tidier, sharing their own horror stories with messy girls.

Check out the comments below:

@obizniz said:

"Y’all so lucky you were raised like boys... because you navigate reasons for marriage faster than some of us who need to look deeper. My house looks like on the right in the first week without anybody."

@KgosiKevin said:

"I once was seeing a girl who found my place in order... Saw me cook and do my own laundry. She told me she felt out of place as a woman because I do everything for myself. We only lasted 4 months."

@SuperSugeta said:

"I'm still comfortable with the 1st picture. 2nd picture serves the narrative that they won't stand your living conditions but you have to accept their living conditions."

@AnE_Levels said:

"Females sometimes have more unorganised houses than men! They just clean when they know someone is visiting. Never fall for that chief or depend on a woman for a clean environment! Do it yourself even if she stays with you or hires someone to help."

@TheeFancyFace said:

"Frame 2 she ruined everything... frame 1 was just perfect."

Strangely-built house in rural village has Mzansi raising their eyebrows

In some other home news, Briefly News previously reported that a strange new building technique has definitely left South Africans in wonder after snaps of an oddly constructed home were shared online. It appears the home has been built using very unusual bricklaying technique.

Heading to his official Twitter account, @kulanicool shared the very interesting snaps:

"Defying laws of engineering," he sarcastically captioned the post.

Looking at the picture, it appears the rural home's been constructed using both vertical and horizontal facing brickwork as opposed to the more common uninformed choice. Many social media users were stunned the home could even stand upright at all.

Still, others including a few local engineers argued that it was a perfectly acceptable home design.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@tumelokh an apparent expert in construction had this to share:

"Nothing wrong with both of these. So long as the composite strength complies with the requirements for which the wall is designed. The composite strength is co-dependent on the strength of bricks and the strength of the mortar & that of the bricks."

@Maskandi7 said:

"I don’t think it's an engineering issue but more a corruption problem. You get the tender. You pay all the people that helped you get that tender, you still wanna make a huge profit. The people working there steal the material to sell it to the locals."

@Gordasss said:

"I don't have anything bad to say who gave the first formula what if we’ve been doing it wrong?"

@ThangeniXCV said:

"This doesn't look right at all. Look at how many cracks these walls may develop."

@aredi1234 said:

"All engineers gather here and advise before this becomes a norm especially to those who want to cut corners when building RDP houses."

@VinDollar016 said:

"Creativity doesn't abide by any laws."

@IamSeloma said:

"Nothing wrong with this, same strength as the one you all used to. Get some civil engineering books for more information."

