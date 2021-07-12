The SANDF has begun its deployment process to assist law enforcement agencies in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The defence force will be deployed soon but the number of soldiers being sent out has yet to be confirmed

The SANDF shared a media statement confirming the news and South Africans have had various responses to the news

The South African National Defence Force has been deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. SANDF has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to assist law enforcement agencies.

The deployment will commence as soon as all department processes are in place. The duration and number of deployed soldiers will be determined based

A statement regarding the above was shared online by the SANDF.

The South African National Defence Force has begun its deployment process. Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Furthermore, it must be emphasised that the SANDF's deployment objective is to provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agenices.

Below is the SANDF statement which was shared on Twitter:

South Africans have had various responses to the above. Briefly News compiled a few of the comments below:

@Rapmasha said:

"I never thought I will leave to see a state of emergency postcolonial it shows that we are not lead. It is going to be mayhem."

@AndeeKayy added:

"They are not protesting, they are stealing! Protesting and looting are two different things."

@charlie_marema tweeted in response:

"If a single African life is lost we will hold you accountable."

eThekwini shuts services down in order to protect employees, citizens and assets

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the eThekwini Municipality informed the public that there has been a suspension of bus services in the area on Monday, 12 July. This is a result of the protest action which started in KZN and made its way across the country.

The Municipality warned residents about possible other service delivery interruptions due to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. eThekwini has stressed the importance of the safety of their employees as well as the Municipality's assets.

They went on to say that they would be giving regular social media updates so that residents can keep up with what is happening in terms of service delivery within the Municipality.

