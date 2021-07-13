EFF Wants an Explanation on SANDF's Deployment From President Ramaphosa

The Economic Freedom Fighters have sent a legal letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the deployment of 2 500 SANDF members

Party leader Julius Malema questioned the reasoning behind why the soldiers were sent out emphasising that the matter would be best resolved politically

Julius Malema has reportedly announced that the deployment of EFF members will act as retaliation towards the SANDF deployment

After President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters wrote a letter to the Presidency in which they questioned why the South African National Defence Force was deployed.

The party sent the legal letter through its attorneys and gave the president until the end of business on Tuesday, 13 July to give them extra details about the deployment of the 2 500 SANDF members.

SAPS members have been struggling to bring everything together due to looting caused by riots that have made its way through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IOL, EFF leader Julius Malema has used his social media platform to share his thoughts about both the loots and rioting in the country. Malema has been posting tweets continuously.

Malema allegedly threatened that EFF supporters would be out on the streets if SANDF was deployed to patrol the volatile areas.

EWN reported that Malema has insisted that a solution should be found in a political manner. The publication confirmed that Malema threatened to push his own party members on the SANDF to fight back.

SANDF has deployed 2 500 soldiers to Gauteng and KZN to curb the violent protests

Briefly News reported that on Monday, 12 July, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the deployment of 2 500 members of the South African National Defence Force in hopes of curbing the violent riots and looting spread across the country.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nwakula stated that the SANDF members who were deployed will collaborate with the SAPS to prevent and combat crime in order to maintain and preserve law and order in SA.

'Operation Prosper' is what the above will be known as and started from 12 July. It will continue on until 12 October 2021. The Minister stated that the rest of SA's security cluster ministers are expected to give briefings regarding the operation as soon as possible.

