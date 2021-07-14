Intelligence Community Under Scrutiny, Pule Mabe Says ANC Not To Blame For Riots

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says individuals involved in the violent protests and continued looting are not members of the ANC

Many people have been very critical of South Africa's intelligence agency for lack of action in the prevention of the riots

Zwelinzima Vavi says that the South African government was warned about the employment rate and how it would affect the country

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party should not be held responsible for the looting and infrastructure destruction perpetrated in the name of former president Jacob Zuma.

Mabe stated that the people involved in the looting and destruction of property were not members of the ANC and warned against linking them to the party, according to a report by IOL.

ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe says acts of looting and destruction of property is being carried out by criminals and not ANC members. Images: Dino Lloyd, Marco Longari & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

"When you loot a shop, that's a criminal activity, it has nothing to do with the ANC – a crime is a crime," Mabe said

Mabe was reacting to the widespread looting, thefts and destruction of businesses in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that began last week. Protests were initially initiated in response to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma who was sentenced to 15-months by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court.

Former State Security Agency agent Lloyd Mhlanga says the protests were fuelled by political pressure for the release of Zuma, reports EWN.

Mhlanga is also very critical of South Africa's intelligence agency, stating that it has failed South Africa to some extent.

Mhlanga added that the intelligence community's job is to gather intel in order to assist the country's decision-makers in averting incidents that could disrupt law and order, according to a report by IOL.

Reacting to the criticism aimed at the country's intelligence agency, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the intelligence agency has been competent in its role and have been handing over information to the South African Police Services, according to EWN.

Zwelinzima Vavi, general-secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions says that the government was warned time and time again to deal with the increasing unemployment rate.

Vavi stated that a country with a 63% youth unemployment rate was a ticking time bomb and it was only a matter of time before the youth got involved in a social crisis.

"You needed to just have a spark and a spark has happened," he said in a quote by IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za