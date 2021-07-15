KZN Protests: Minnie Dlamini Claims Family Denied Access Because of Race

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has made a disturbing claim about the state of unrest in KZN

The actress was outraged as she revealed that her parents were denied access into the grocery store due to their race

Although Dlamini-Jones provided no proof of the incident, many others on social media have expressed similar experiences of racial profiling

Minnie Dlamini-Jones recently took to social media to make a disturbing accusation against a grocery store in Durban.

Minnie Dlamini claimed that her parents were discriminated against. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The media personality claimed that the shop would not allow her parents in because of their skin colour.

Sharing her plight on her Instagram page, Dlamini-Jones said:

“The situation in Durban is getting out of hand. My parents are not allowed to buy food in their residential area because they are black! Mom called me told me they have run out of food.”

Her post on Instagram Stories is no longer available and she has posted nothing further about this.

However, other social media users in the KZN area have made similar claims of being denied access to services due to their race.

The violent protests have increased racial tensions in some areas across the province, according to the provincial government. They have since called for calm with the mayor of Durban prohibiting the control of access points by regular citizens, according to the SABC.

Meanwhile Minnie Dlamini-Jones just came out of a battle of her own. The starlet revealed that she had Covid-19.

Minnie Dlamini and family recover from Covid-19

Briefly News learned that Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her hubby have recovered from Covid-19. The media personality took to social media on Sunday, 11 July to share that she and her family tested negative after being diagnosed with the disease a couple of days ago.

She took to Instagram to share with her peers in the entertainment space and fans that her family was Covid-free. The star thanked her followers for the love and support they showed her when she and her fam were battling with the virus.

"My family tested this morning for COVID and we are negative. #Blessed #Grateful Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!! #StayHomeStaySafe."

Source: Briefly.co.za