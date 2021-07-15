Hailey Bieber shared a photo of her and the singer sharing a kiss as she shielded her hubby from criticism

The model reflected on the past weekend, saying she had an amazing time "surrounded by love"

The musician's better half added anything being spewed outside was lies and urged fans to ignore

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin has defended her husband after claims that he shouted at her during a trip to Las Vegas, US.

Justin Bieber’s wife is not letting anyone bash her man. Photo: haileybieber.

Source: Instagram

This comes days after a video of the two went viral in which Bieber appeared to be yelling at his wife while leaving the XS nightclub, where the singer made a surprise performance.

Reacting to the story, the lass reminisced their previous weekend with a nice snap of her and the Peaches crooner kissing on Instagram.

The model captioned the post saying she had an amazing time and was surrounded by soo much love, meaning her hubby.

"Reminiscing on how amazing that last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love," she wrote.

She also noted whatever else being preached out there was nothing further from the truth and urged fans not to feed on negative bulls***.

She wrote:

"Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls*** peeps."

Justin defended by fans

As reported earlier by Briefly News the 26-year-old could be seen in the video throwing his hand in the air, which made fans question exactly what was going on.

According to Toofab, who spoke to bystanders at the venue, this was far away from the truth as the singer was just too 'hyped'.

The Beliebers said the star was just "all adrenaline" and hated how their star was being criticised for doing nothing.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline,” one fan said.

However, many fans who reacted to the story on social media were sceptical about the "hyped" suggestions, with many claiming it was not the first time he's been rude towards her.

These two said:

@i_moonwalkongold

"He always seems to be arguing with her."

@krisskrisss

"He stay giving her attitude."

