EFF Helps Free Gogo Who Was Arrested During Protests: #ThankYouEFF

A local woman has thanked the EFF for reportedly helping an elderly grandma out of prison

Heading to her Twitter account, @Nteboheng40 shared a thank you message aswell as pictures of the gogo being released

Mzansi certainly had mixed reactions to the post and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

It seems EFF CIC Julius Malema has stuck to his word helping free a local granny from imprisonment following her involvement in the recent looting action. The gogo first made waves after snaps of her arrest went viral online.

The EFF has helped free a local gogo from imprisonment. Images: @Nteboheng40/Twitter

, EFF supporter @Nteboheng40 shared the news.

"#EFF This is something the South African media won't write about. Our Granny is home, #EFFTuns8 Mokgatlho wa wa madimo Le batho #ThankYouEFF," she captioned the post.

The young woman also shared a snap of the gogo and her legal team alongside a member of the EFF. The three men definitely seem happy to have her out.

Social media users, however, had mixed reaction to the post with many questioning what the granny was doing stealing in the first place. Still, others felt sorry for the granny and thanked the EFF for helping her out of a tough spot.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SimiseloF said:

"You acting as if Granny didn't do anything wrong."

@TumeloPhokoSesh said:

"What was granny doing in the first place? She could have thought of the consequences."

@325C_K said:

"The pain of the granny because of VBS."

@Tsei_Tsei said:

"You have no business judging here. Go judge your own gran who probably also took sugar at bass house for you to have tea."

@martinmalefets1 said:

"Don't be misled ngwaneso. Malema o useless hampe wena botsa nna."

@PMafanti said:

"Eish,,,God bless this organization really as well as our CCT members including our Commander in Chief.."

