Fact Check: No, SANDF Won't Confiscate Groceries If You Don't Have a Receipt

A Facebook post has made claims that the South African National Defence Force will be confiscating the groceries of people without receipts

This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police have launched an initiative to retrieve looted goods

SANDF's Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the department is not aware of such a post but suspects it to be false information

A Facebook post that has been shared multiple times has made the claim that the South African National Defence Force will confiscate groceries of individuals who cannot provide proof of purchase at roadblocks.

The post went on to further say that it was the only way for SANDF to distinguish looters from people who actually purchased their groceries.

The South African Defence Force says they are not aware of an order to confiscate the groceries of people without a receipt as part of an initiative to retrieve looted goods. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by TimesLIVE, Police minister Bheki Cele stated that the police will be going house-to-house and asking communities for proof of purchase for items such as flat-screen TVs and refrigerators as part of an initiative to retrieve stolen goods.

In regard to the confiscation of groceries, SANDF's head of communications, Siphiwe Dlamini stated that he was unaware of the post circulating but said he suspected that the Facebook post was fake, according to a report by Africa Check.

He added that SANDF works with the police and the police are the only ones who have arresting power, furthering stating that confirmation of such post can only be done by the police department.

The Ministry of Police's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that there is no such order from the police department and therefore you will not be required to present proof of purchase for groceries. You will also not be arrested if you fail to do so.

SANDF and SAPS loot the looters, stolen goods seized in townships

Briefly News previously reported that the army and the police have mobilised in a massive recovery operation to seize goods allegedly stolen goods that were looted during the week of chaotic unrest.

The army and police descended on the township of Alexandria in force to seize the goods. The initiative is called "Operation Prosper".

Police were able to recover fridges, food, couches and gadgets. eNCA reported that 56 cases of violence, vandalism and looting were recorded in the week of unrest. Social media users have called on the SANDF to treat people with respect as they conduct their operation.

