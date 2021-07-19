EFF leader Julius Malema is threatening to sue the Democratic Alliance if John Steenhuisen does not apologise for stating that Malema incited violence

The DA stated that the party would be laying charges against Malema for inciting violence during the violent protests last week

Malema's legal representation has stated that the DA singled out his tweet and took it out of context

EFF leader Julius Malema wants the DA to retract allegations that he instigated violence amidst violent protests and wide-scale looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

Malema also wants the DA's party leader John Steenhuisen to apologise for the comments against him and has threatened to sue the party for R1 million.

EFF leader Julius Malema says he did not incite violence and wants the DA's leader John Steenhuisen to apologise and retract comments he made. Image: Michele Spatari/AFP

DA MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach said last Tuesday that Malema's racially charged remarks regarding the Indian community had the potential to exacerbate racial tensions and were disturbing, according to IOL.

Breytenbach further added that Malema's comments to join the protests after the South African National Defence Force deployed to help maintain law and order.

"He likened the deployment to a declaration war against civilians instead of an attempt to maintain law and order,” she said.

Malema's lawyers have written to the Democratic Alliance, requesting that the party's leader John Steenhuisen retract his claims that Malema incited violence, reports TimesLIVE.

According to Malema's lawyers, the accusations are vexatious, misdirected, frivolous, and false and were created to inflict political revenge on Malema and his reputation, as well as indirectly on the EFF.

In a letter written by his lawyers on 17 July, his legal representation stated that the DA took his tweet out of context.

The letter further stated that Malema has never encouraged any illegal behaviour, including looting, and the DA singled out a tweet while ignoring a series of other tweets that put what Malema was saying in context.

His lawyers stated that Malema has asked law enforcement agencies to act lawfully when dealing with protestors and to also stop the looting.

