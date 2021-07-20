End of an Era: Ticket Pro Dome Is Closing Its Doors After 20 Years

After 20 years in the business, the Ticket Pro Dome has been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic

The iconic events venue made an announcement that its doors will be closing for good on 7 September, 2021

The Ticket Pro Dome has hosted a large number of international artists such as Diana Ross and Pharrell Williams

After being one of South Africa's most iconic events venue for more than two decades, the Ticket Pro Dome at Northgate in Gauteng is shutting down after taking a huge blow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue has been sold by its owners – the Sasol Pension Fund – to a third company that does not operate in the events market, according to RX and BusinessTech.

The Ticket Pro Dome will be closing its doors after 20 years of hosting some of South Africa's most iconic events. Images: @UlrichJvR & @credibblechippa

Source: Twitter

Since its inception in 1998, the Ticket Pro Dome has hosted many international artists and exhibitions, as well as trade shows and fairs. Sports competitions such as the NBA Africa Games and the WWE International have also been held there.

Managing Director of RX Africa Carol Weaving says the closure of the Ticket Pro Dome is tremendously disappointing and upsetting for the industry, according to Channel24.

"The Ticketpro Dome has been home to many international concerts and events in South Africa and this will undoubtedly leave a huge void," he said.

Weaving said since their company was only responsible for the management of the Ticket Pro Dome, they were unable to stop the sale of the iconic venue. The owners, Sasol Pension Fund, have sold the Ticketpro Dome to a third party that does not operate in the event space.

In 2020, the Dome introduced a ‘hybrid event' format that facilitated online contacts to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic and imposed limits on gatherings, however, these events lacked the full in-person experience.

The South African Events Council (SAEC) has been advocating for the live events industry to operate within Covid-19 safety regulations. They argued that if shopping centres are allowed to operate then live events should also be able to operate at 50% capacity.

The Ticket Pro Dome has hosted international artists such as Diana Ross, Kanye West, Trey Songz, Jill Scott and so many more. Local artists such as Lira, Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee and Prime Circle have also taken centre stage at the venue.

The official handover of the venue will happen on 7 September, 2021.

