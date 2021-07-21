A group of 14 heads of state and other high-ranking government officials were reportedly selected as persons of interest by a NSO Group client

NSO Group is an Israeli spyware company and their spyware was used to gain access to the mobile numbers of various heads of state

President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly made the list of those whose numbers have been leaked but it is unclear if their smartphones were hacked

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among a group of 14 heads of state and government members who were selected as people of interest by clients of NSO Group (an Israeli spyware company). The news was revealed in a press release issued by Amnesty International.

The press release suggested that there were a number of world leaders who might have had their smartphones hacked by the NSO Group's Pegasus Spyware. The release stated that there was new evidence which was uncovered by the Pegasus Project.

Amnesty International's Sheila Mohamed called the revelation 'unprecedented' and stated that it sent a chill down the spines of world leaders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of 14 heads of state whose numbers have been leaked by a spyware company. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SABC News reported that Amnesty hinted that they were similar actions that were made against journalists and activists and it is now clear that the highest levels in government cannot get away from the so called 'sinister' spread of the NSO's spyware.

According to The Guardian, the leaked database contains the cell numbers of the 14 heads of state. The NSO Group reportedly stated that although the numbers were on a list, there is no confirmation that the hack was attempted or successful.

The group continued by explaining that the database has 'no relevance' to the company.

Source: Briefly.co.za