Eish: R4 million Maclaren mangled on the N1 near Cape Town

A Maclaren supercar was involved in an accident on the N1 near Cape Town after colliding with a concrete barrier

The did not appear to be any injuries besides the driver's ego and a whole lot of financial pain, carbon fibre littered the road

The luxury car retails at anything between R1.8 million to R4 million, the poor weather Cape Town is experiencing is believed to have contributed to the accident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video surfaced on social media of a multi-million rand supercar that was involved in an accident on the N1 near Cape Town.

The vehicle appears to be a Maclaren MP4-12C Coupe which retails at anything between R1.8 million to R4 million.

The multimillion rand supercar was written off after colliding with a concrete barrier. Photo credit: @MartyMcLxmxn

Source: Twitter

According to News24, the identity if the driver is not known and the dealership has refused to divulge any information to protect the privacy of their client.

The South African reported that aside the drivers ego being bruised no other injuries were reported and it appears as if the driver collided with the concrete barrier effectively writing off the supercar.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Wrecked supercar towed off highway

The accident appeared to take place at around 9 am and was eventually towed off the highway and required one lane of the highway to be closed off.

Cape Town is currently being battered by poor weather which is expected to last until later in the week with the potential risk of flooding.

Perhaps choose another day to take your supercar out for a "spin".

Aeroplane crashes on main road, Mzansi can't deal

A plane crash on an unidentified highway has caused a stir on social media, with many users wondering how the horrific incident could have taken place.

Twitter user, @danielmarven headed online to share a short snippet of the incident.

The unfortunate aeroplane accident

In the video, many cars appear to stop in their tracks on the freeway, while others simply pull over. It doesn't take long to realise what has caused the disruption as soon a plane appears on the road.

The planes makes a desperate attempt at a clean landing before unfortunately crashing into a stationary vehicle. It definitely looks like an emergency landing gone wrong.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za