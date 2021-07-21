Cassper Nyovest’s Relationship With Mihlali Has Tongues Wagging

Mzansi social media users suspect that Cassper Nyovest may have a growing crush on beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase

This comes after Cassper shared yet another picture with the make up artist accompanied by a really weak excuse

His fans jokingly called him out on his crush and encouraged the Gusheshe hitmaker to confess his feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest and Mihlali Ndamase have been having out a lot lately. The pair have claimed to just be friends but they rapper’s recent post raised a few eyebrows.

Cassper Nyovest has been accused of having a crush on Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cass shared a picture with Mihlali and claimed he posted it because he liked his smile in the picture, however some were not buying it.

The catch is that Cassper is still in a relationship with his baby momma Thobeka Majozi, so the rumours are doing nothing to help him there.

Mzansi social media users held nothing back when they called him out in the comments section of the picture:

@kwakhe_dino_sd responded: "Lmao we know you also like... ah nvm"

@_tshep0_ said: "O maka (you are lying) you like the girl."

@sam_maxsis wrote: "Do you like the smile or your surrounding the sneakers, the car and the gal confess my bro confess.”

In similar news, Cassper recently weighed in on the gravitation towards Amapiano by other hip hop artists.

Cassper Nyovest throws shade at reason for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon

Cassper Nyovest in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon. The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. The tweep @scottishwest told Mufasa:

"True bruh... the way Reason used to talk sh*t about you and yanos."

Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za