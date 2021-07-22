Reason Responds to Cassper Nyovest's Amapiano Shade: "Go Fight Prince Kaybee"

Reason has responded to Cassper Nyovest after the rapper roasted him recently for switching from hip-hop to Amapiano

Reason denied that he was inspired by his rival to jump on the yanos bandwagon but said Focalistic and Lady Du paved the way for him

The musician hilariously shaded Mufasa and even suggested he should continue organising his boxing match with Prince Kaybee

Reason has responded to Cassper Nyovest after the latter shaded him for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon. Reason reportedly roasted Mufasa when he made the switch from hip-hop to yanos a while back.

Reason took to social media to react to Mufasa's claims. Cassper had suggested that he paved the way for rappers like Reason to do Amapiano. This did not sit well with the Khanda Shisa producer.

Reason took to Twitter and shared that Cass was talking "utter nonsense". He told Mufasa to leave him alone and go fight Prince Kaybee. Cassper Nyovest challenged Prince Kaybee to a boxing match a while back.

Reason, who is preparing to drop his yanos single this Friday, shared that he was inspired by Lady Du and Focalistic hence he jumped on the yanos wave. He tweeted:

"For the record. Focalistic and Lady Du paved the way for me to amapiano!"

According to SAHipHopMag, when a fan pointed out that Cassper paved the way for Lady Du and Focalistic, Reason replied:

"Then he must tweet them. NOT me."

Tweeps shared mixed opinions following Reason's Twitter rant. Check out some of their comments below:

@Anathi_best said:

"But I remember how y’all used to criticise Cassper for doing Amapiano. You can say whatever but you lack consistency. Awuna backbone, brother."

@bkciti commented:

"He criticised only to later follow, Cassper is right."

@matsatsela_flux added:

"Oksalayo you know the truth! Your conscience will deal with you alone. Welcome to the yanos."

