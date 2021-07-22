Generations: The Legacy's Refilwe Madumo Defends Pearl Thusi After Mthethwa Plea

Generations: The Legacy star Refilwe Madumo has defended Pearl Thusi after she pleaded with Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists

Refilwe shared that not all artists want to maintain their luxury lives with the money they'll get from government

The actress shared that some artists have been financially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since they don't have an income

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Refilwe Madumo has defended Pearl Thusi after she made a plea to Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Generations: The Legacy actress explained that Pearl wants the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister to assist artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

Generations: The Legacy's Refilwe Madumo has defended Pearl Thusi After she pleaded with Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists. Image: @therefilwe

Source: Instagram

Most social media users dragged Pearl claiming that some celebs don't need government's financial assistance because they'll buy expensive clothes. In defence of the Queen Sono actress, Refilwe took to Twitter and said artists are suffering and hungry because of the pandemic.

ThisaLIVE reported that she said Covid-19 has killed the industry but "people think we want Gucci".

"How much do people think artists in SA earn? Pearl is asking the minister for assistance for starving artists and people are saying they don’t need help because they’ll buy Gucci. Insane. There are artists who don’t have bread/milk, no data to access their e-mails for possible work."

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their opinions on her post. Check out some of their reactions below:

@aLfriendo said:

"Most artists do not have direct employers, so no UIF etc. Freelance people aren't protected the way people employed by entities are."

@JackD157 wrote:

"This is a hugely important message! Are people really that unaware of the extent of artist exploration?"

@kgabo_rammutla commented:

"I think this is because most artists put on a facade because of the pressure that comes with being a 'celebrity', hence fans will have a hard time believing you are not coining it when you ask for help."

@Lehalima added:

"The way artists portray themselves is how the society will portray them. We see them buying flashy cars and staying in golf estates. And we see them being implicated in drug scandals (well, some of them). Those are the things that make society think they have money."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Pearl Thusi calls on Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Pearl Thusi is sick of seeing the entertainment industry, especially actors, suffer due to the global pandemic and lack of support from Government.

Taking to social media to make a public plea, Pearl called on Minister Nathi Mthethwa to help those in the entertainment industry who are suffering.

While one would have thought fans would have backed Pearl up, they did the total opposite. It seems people are not quite understanding why Pearl is crying as it does not seem like she is battling at all.

Many people felt Pearl and other artists should be a little more grateful for what they have. Until they are feeding a family of six off of R350, peeps feel artists should sit back in their seats.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za