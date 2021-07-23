Pearl Thusi is not okay with the Democratic Alliance (DA) having her number and she would love it if they deleted it from their database

Sharing her frustrations on social media, Pearl tagged the DA, asking them to kindly stop trying to contact her

Pearl’s fans further revved her up, encouraging Pearl to take hardcore action against the DA, with some even suggesting legal action

It is no secret that Pearl Thusi is not a fan of the Democratic Alliance (DA). So, when they started sending her messages, Pearl felt the need to let them know that she is not loving it.

Pearl Thusi is not one to hold back if she doesn't like something. The Quantico star today put DA on blast for sending her messages. Image: @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to publicly let the DA know that they are wasting their time trying to contact her, Pearl asked them to kindly stop.

Pearl posted:

Pearl’s post got the people going. Sharing Pearl’s dislike for the DA, many of her fans encouraged Pearl to take further action. Some went as far as suggesting Pearl Sue the DA for emotional damages, kanti!

@lionmaking encouraged Pearl to take legal action:

@Andile54412161 suggested making use of the POPI act for protection:

@TshidisoFeela let Pearl know that they are here for her suffering:

@PrinceDumazi suggested Pearl call them in private and tell them goodbye:

Pearl Thusi asks followers who they will be voting for as DA is not on the cards for her

Pearl Thusi has asked Mzansi social media users who they'll vote for in the upcoming national elections. Briefly News reported that the media personality is one of the celebrities who have been vocal on social media since the looting and violent protests started earlier this week.

The Queen Sono actress has joined thousands of tweeps who have slammed the ANC-led government for failing to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and for failing to address the ongoing unrest in some parts of Mzansi.

She took to Twitter late on Thursday, 15 July to share he thoughts on the upcoming elections. Pearl expressed that she’s not willing to give her vote to the Democratic Alliance. She wrote:

"Would you guys trust Patricia de Lille’s 'GOOD' party or the EFF? (DA is not even an option for me I’m sorry)."

Source: Briefly.co.za