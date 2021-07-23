Zozibini Tunzi Shows Off Stunning Outift, Pics Leave SA Speechless

Zozi Tunzi has got social media buzzing after heading online to serve a serious autumn look

The beauty queen admitted that she was not a fan of the outfit at first but after giving it some thought, grew to love the images of herself

Fans of Mzansi's sweetheart headed to the comments section to share their reactions to the fire pics

South Africa's sweetheart Zozibini Tunzi is serving some serious heat in her latest Instagram snaps. The timeless beauty looked effortlessly radiant in the fitted number but surprising shared that she was not initially a fan of the outfit.

Heading online, @zozitunzi shared the classy picture.

"When you wear a cute outfit and you hate all the photos then one day you're like...wait a minute! It's almost giving what it was supposed to give," she cutely captioned the post.

The former Miss Universe is serving some serious heat in the short white two-piece. She looks super ready for a long and glamorous vacation.

Zozi's fans were definitely feeling the look and many could relate to her story about having a change of heart. Check out some of the sweet comments below:

zintathu said:

"Smomondiyaaaaaa."

lasizwe said:

"Haibo Zozibini."

tamaryngreen said:

"Lol happens all the time."

zuleikasoler said:

"Beautiful, love this look!"

bulzlelani said:

"Abs-olutely giving."

vino_gavini said:

"Miss Universe is finished, now you can start eating."

bianneylopez said:

"Love you from Venezuela."

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there is not a single doubt that Zozibini Tunzi is a national treasure and a global flame. Since we first met the stunner she has been serving looks and now once again she had us going crazy after sharing a fiery snap of herself.

Former Miss universe rocks our world with a smoking hot outfit

The ever-stylish Miss Zozi decided to rock a two-piece beige skirt suit that complimented her legs and slim figure. And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, she finished the outfit with a nice pair of shades.

"Mean-Muggin Monday! Let's go in full steam. A new week, a new opportunity to go get what we want and do what needs to be done@2mellow. (Note for my mom: I am wearing a very big coat today. It's just not on the photo )" she captioned the post.

zintathu said:

"Heh sisi wow"

ceecee_ndaba said:

"Yey yey yey yey"

msshezi_ said:

"What kind of Monday is this sis? where can I order it?!"

