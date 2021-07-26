Julius Malema Slams ANC’s Timing of R350 Grant: "Another Food Parcel Programme"

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema is casting a suspicious eye on the reinstatement of the R350 social relief of distress grant

Malema made it known that his party is questioning the ANC’s timing to re-introduce the grant targeting poor South Africans

The politician recommended that the grant be made permanent and that it should be increased to a more acceptable amount

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema is unmoved by the government's decision to reinstate the monthly R350 social relief of distress grant.

During the EFF's virtual eighth-year anniversary celebrations on Monday, 26 July, Malema made it known that his party is suspicious of the timing of the ANC’s decision to re-introduce the grant targeting poor South Africans, per an IOL report.

EFF leader Julius Malema rained on the ruling party's parade by slamming the timing of the reinstating of the R350 social relief of distress grant. Image: Rodger Bosch/ AFP, J. Countess/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

"We must put it on record that we are suspicious of the R350 extension of the unemployment grant, only until March 2022, which will be just after the postponed local government elections," said Malema.

“To confine the extension to the election period seems to be another food parcel programme of the ruling party, implemented by the state,” he added, essentially concluding that an ulterior motive is behind the move.

According to TimesLIVE, the former ANC Youth League leader recommended that the grant be made permanent and its value increased to a more acceptable amount that would have a meaningful impact.

Hospitality industry in dire straits and could use some intervention

Per earlier reports, the special relief grant eligibility criteria would be extended to include more people, unemployed caregivers currently receiving childcare grants among them.

The controversial politician also called on government to provide financial assistance in the form of a package for restaurants and the hospitality industry, particularly businesses that are black-owned.

“We are in a war against a deadly virus, the creative and hospitality industry need our protection if they are to exist after Covid-19.

"Our protection of this industry depends on a massive vaccination rollout programme so that these institutions can function at full capacity.”

Malema impartial to Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula’s about-turn

In recent similar news, Briefly News reported that Malema had a short but hilarious response to a video of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that is doing the rounds on social media.

This is after a high-profile member of the party's Central Command Team and its former national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, went on a short rant by poking holes in the government's apparent abrasiveness to last week's unrest.

"It doesn’t matter what they call it, [the] question is: did government through Intelligance [sic] agencies know what was being planned?

"If they knew and did nothing, then they have aided the riots and are directly responsible for deaths of over 200 people," a tweet by Ndlozi read in part.

