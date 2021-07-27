Uyindoda: Proud Man Shows Off Stunning Farmhouse, Mzansi Seriously Wowed

A guy from KwaZulu-Natal man showed off the beautiful house he built and says he misses spending time there

@Thabani_Gumede says his stunning house is located in KwaMhlabuyalingana in the beautiful province of KwaZulu-Natal

The Twitter account holder has seriously impressed his friends and some people jokingly argue that he only needs a makoti now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

One proud man has shown off his stunning house and says he misses spending time in it. The social media account holder’s house is located in KwaZulu-Natal and in the final stages of construction and the well-built structure has wowed Mzansi.

@Thabani_Gumede’s post has attracted massive reactions from his Twitter friends and some people are already keen to design their homes as he did.

South Africans are congratulating a man who has built a stunning house. Image: @Thabani_Gumede/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@HelloMrDaniels said:

“This is better than those mansions built in Limpopo dry land.”

@DaRealLuckyTau said:

“Who's doing your ceiling. Are they on social media?”

@Sne_Mthembu said:

“Lendawo ngathi ikithi kwaMhlabuyalingana. The scenery, isihlabathi, that mango tree.”

@Kgwale_Prince said:

“You will be shocked if you ever set your foot in Limpopo. We forgive you bro.”

@PurityMzobe said:

“Waze wamuhle umuzi wakho. Ushoda ngomama yazi.”

@NtandokaJehovaM said:

“The land you own mfana iyoh, the tranquillity is so obvious even from these captions nje. Spirit gazi.”

@Muzi_Mavundla said:

“Ndoda yamadoda, usebenzile nsizwa yakithi!.”

@Kat_La_Kat23 said:

“Bro this is beautiful!! How many bedrooms is it?”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@CarolineSebotsa said:

“The whole football field as your yard, Nkosi Jesu.”

@Vusi_DladlaP said:

“Kuse Manguzi lana KwaMhlabuyalingana noma kanjan la.”

Proud man shows off the house he built for his parents: #BlackSuccess

In another related article, Briefly News published a story that a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home.

While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news. "Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za