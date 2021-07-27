Uyindoda: Proud Man Shows Off Stunning Farmhouse, Mzansi Seriously Wowed
- A guy from KwaZulu-Natal man showed off the beautiful house he built and says he misses spending time there
- @Thabani_Gumede says his stunning house is located in KwaMhlabuyalingana in the beautiful province of KwaZulu-Natal
- The Twitter account holder has seriously impressed his friends and some people jokingly argue that he only needs a makoti now
One proud man has shown off his stunning house and says he misses spending time in it. The social media account holder’s house is located in KwaZulu-Natal and in the final stages of construction and the well-built structure has wowed Mzansi.
@Thabani_Gumede’s post has attracted massive reactions from his Twitter friends and some people are already keen to design their homes as he did.
The post reads:
@HelloMrDaniels said:
“This is better than those mansions built in Limpopo dry land.”
@DaRealLuckyTau said:
“Who's doing your ceiling. Are they on social media?”
@Sne_Mthembu said:
“Lendawo ngathi ikithi kwaMhlabuyalingana. The scenery, isihlabathi, that mango tree.”
@Kgwale_Prince said:
“You will be shocked if you ever set your foot in Limpopo. We forgive you bro.”
@PurityMzobe said:
“Waze wamuhle umuzi wakho. Ushoda ngomama yazi.”
@NtandokaJehovaM said:
“The land you own mfana iyoh, the tranquillity is so obvious even from these captions nje. Spirit gazi.”
@Muzi_Mavundla said:
“Ndoda yamadoda, usebenzile nsizwa yakithi!.”
@Kat_La_Kat23 said:
“Bro this is beautiful!! How many bedrooms is it?”
@CarolineSebotsa said:
“The whole football field as your yard, Nkosi Jesu.”
@Vusi_DladlaP said:
“Kuse Manguzi lana KwaMhlabuyalingana noma kanjan la.”
