Mommy: Cardi B Reportedly Expected to Give Birth to 2nd Child in September

Heavily pregnant rapper Cardi B is reportedly expected to give birth to her second baby with rapper Offset in September

The US superstar's lawyer revealed the news in a letter she wrote to a US court, asking it to push her defamation lawsuit back to November

Cardi and blogger Tasha K are involved in a nasty court battle after the latter reportedly said the rapper used to be a prostitute

Cardi B will reportedly give birth in September. The heavily pregnant rapper revealed the news in her court documents.

The US superstar is expected to to give birth to her second baby with hubby, rapper Offset from the hip-hop group Migos.

Cardi B is reportedly expected to give birth to her 2nd child in September. Image: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker asked a US judge to push back her court date with blogger Tasha K because of the pregnancy. Cardi B and the blogger are involved in a 2019 defamation and slander lawsuit.

According to documents in possession of Complex, Cardi B's lawyer wrote that she's expecting the arrival of her second bundle of joy around mid-September. The publication reports that the musician has asked the court to postpone the trial to 8 November.

Cardi B and Normani show fans their Wild Side in saucy music video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Normani and Cardi B have dropped a new song, Wild Side. The two stunners have also released a steamy music video for the single. The saucy music video was directed by Tanu Muino. Muino is the same director responsible for Cardi B's viral video for her recent single, Up.

According to Rolling Stone, Normani sings about sexual satisfaction in the song with the popular rapper. Normani and Cardi have worked together before on the set of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP. Normani made a came appearance in that video.

YouTube users have praised Normani for sampling a bit of late singer Aaliyah in the new track. Logan Mashups said:

"Normani ate it up and left no crumbs. The Aaliyah sample is simply genius."

h. commented:

"Let’s talk about the PERFECT usage of the Aaliyah 'One In A Million' sample."

