Ukhozi FM DJ Linda Sibiya Backs Malema’s Call to Place Zuma Under House Arrest

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Linda Sibiya is calling for Jacob Zuma to be placed under house arrest following similar statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema

In his open letter, Sibiya complimented Malema for speaking out against the treatment of the former president and for condemning the deployment of soldiers in local communities

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the post

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Linda Sibiya is standing in solidarity with EFF leader Julius Malema, calling for Jacob Zuma to be placed under house arrest. It seems both men agree that prison may not be the best place for an ageing old man.

DJ Linda Sibiya agrees with Julius Malema’s call to place Zuma under house arrest. Images: Getty,@Linda_Sibiya/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

, Sibiya issued the address on his Twitter account. He commended Malema for his willingness to speak out about the matter, claiming he showed "real manhood" in the situation.

He went on to praise the politician for speaking out against the deployment of soldiers in black communities following the recent looting action in parts of KZN, describing Malema as a voice for the poor and disenfranchised.

As if to make his final impact, the DJ ends his statement:

“As you said, we don't need president Zuma to be in prison at his age. House arrest is enough”.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the public address, with many questioning Sibiya's support for Malema.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Tsentsho1 said:

"All this is about Zuma, it has become a trend now that celebrities, especially from KZN who want to support Zuma or hate Cyril they sugarcoat it as a support for the poor."

@01_surprise said:

"Some people use Comrade Malema to attract attention on social media, by either insulting him or praising him, just like this fellow."

@Mandla90056278 said:

"Amandla Mr Sibiya and God bless, SA needs you and many more like you."

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

"We thank you Mr Sibiya."

@MuhleziNtombela said:

"Mina I fully agree with you and the EFF and all citizens who have watched the events of soldiers and the police against the poor. They represent the actions of the black govt against the very same people who put it there at the Union Buildings, Mahlambandlovu and Parliament."

