Victor Wayama made the headline in the Major League Soccer after swapping his shirt for a pack of spaghetti from a fan

The 30-year-old was on the losing side as FC Montreal were defeated by New England in a league match played recently

The former Celtic, Southampton and Tottenham star had decent spells in the Scottish league and the English Premier League

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Victor Wayama did the unlikeliest thing anyone would think of as he traded his shirt with a fan for spaghetti after a match in Major League Soccer, Give Me Sport, Daily Record.

The FC Montreal midfielder was involved in a game for his side against the New England Revolution as they lost by 2-1.

Victor Wayama has shown that his favourite meal is spaghetti as he swapped his shirt for a pack of pasta. Photo by Daily Record

Source: UGC

Wayama's shirt and the fan with spaghetti

And as the Kenyan captain was heading straight back into the tunnel, he spotted a fan who had a sign which read:

"Will trade spaghetti for kit."

The 30-year-old agreed as he removed his shirt in exchange for a pack of spaghetti, which has now gone viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Ironically, the former Celtic star posted on his social media handle back in 2012 about eating the Italian meal and loving every bit of it.

The post then read:

"I had spaghetti and it was very nice, I enjoyed it."

Wayama's career in Britain

The Kenyan star name for himself in the Scottish Premier League with Celtics, winning two league titles and Cup.

He attracted the interest of Premier League side Southampton and spent another three solid seasons at the St. Mary's.

Wayama was not done yet, he joined up with Mauricio Pochettion at Tottenham, helping the club play in the Champions League final before losing to Liverpool in 2019.

He also featured in Jose Mourinho side when the Portuguese took over the helm before moving down to the MLS last year.

Lione Messi's son impresses with dribbling skills in video

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Lionel Messi was impressed with his son's skills on the pitch. Lionel Messi posted a video of himself and his children playing football with a friend on his social media and it is a delight to watch.

The Argentine captain is still basking in the euphoria of his first trophy for his native land as he chose to holiday beside the shores of the sea of Miami in the United States.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za