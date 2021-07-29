Hit Loading: Prince Kaybee Invites Ntsiki Mazwai Into Studio

Prince Kaybee has been trending on social media and Ntsiki Mazwai has jumped on the trending train

After showering the music producer with compliments, Ntsiki Mazwai managed to crack an invite to go to studio with him

The poet accepted the offer and it seems a track is in the works between the two highly-opinionated artists

Prince Kaybee and Ntsiki Mazwai have been in agreement over a lot of issues on social media recently. It has reached the point where Prince Kaybee now wants to make music with her. The music producer invited the poet into studio so they could work on something together and she readily agreed.

The invite came conveniently after Mazwai sang Kaybee‘s praises.

“Ntsiki come to studio please.”

To which Ntsiki responded:

“Baby I’m coming.”

It seems the invite will amount to some new music as the poet further posted:

“I'm excited to be working with Dj C Live, Dj Respect and the almighty Prince Kaybee. I'm going back to my music okwamanje. Till the dark cloud over SA passes.”

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee and Cassper fight

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has been in the headlines recently after he was involved in yet another spat with Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee had another go at each other on Wednesday afternoon after the rapper responded to a subtweet from the DJ.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee threw a jab at Cass and how he has been marketing his shoes using celebrities.

He posted: “Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact.”

Kabelo continued: “It's basically like Sandton and Alexandra, you work the land of the rich but don’t benefit from it although its just across the street from you.”

Cassper saw the post and did not hold back on clapping back.

