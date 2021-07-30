Staff members from the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Roodepoort were treated to an impromptu dance show from an enthusiastic passerby during a recent event

A video of the mini dance session was uploaded onto Facebook with a number of the hospital's staff lining the streets during an event

The video garnered more than 1 000 reactions, attracted close to 100 comments and was shared over 50 times as users enjoyed the scenes

The Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Radiokop, Roodepoort was treated to an unexpected dance sideshow from an enthusiastic passerby during an event held outside the facility's gates on Thursday.

A video of the mini dance session was uploaded onto Facebook and showed a number of the hospital's staff lining the streets during an event. Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song Jerusalema is heard playing in the background as throngs of people cheer the inspired dancer on.

A man treated the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital to an impromptu dance show with Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song, 'Jerusalema', playing in the background. Image: @masterkgsa, @nomcebo_zikode/ Instagram.

The unknown man, who appears to be a scrap metal collector doing his rounds, happily treats the crowd to the welcomed entertainment.

A staff member from the hospital soon joins him for a two-person routine with both expertly executing a series of quick-stepping dance movements.

Seconds later, the spontaneous pantsula casually collects his work trolley and takes off to a rousing round of applause that broke out in his wake. A Facebook user, Ryno Viviers, uploaded the 30-second video with a caption reading:

"We have arranged a good thing for the Wilgeheuwel Hospital and we did this and this guy joined #imstaying."

The video garnered more than 1 000 reactions, attracted close to 100 comments and was shared over 50 times. A series of heartwarming comments were shared, which Briefly News was able to take a look at.

Franciska Francin said:

"I love this country, we've shown so many times that we can stand together, that we can work together, that we care for one another. It's time for everyone to look forward ... and forgive each other ... Ryno Viviers #ImStaying with you! Lol."

Nobantu Zonke offered:

"That's South Africans for you. In the midst of trials and tribulations, we are still happy in abundance. I love my country."

Emilija Krenek Jewiss added:

"Love it! This is the true spirit of our people. So wonderful to see!"

Rochelle Roch Lakey declared:

"Ululating! We Love South Africa and our brothers and sisters."

Delisile Kheswa observed:

"And he continued with his journey! Wonderful!"

Source: Briefly.co.za