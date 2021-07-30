Kelly Khumalo Suggests Reality TV Days Are Over: “Closing the Door”

Kelly Khumalo is taking a break from reality TV after having let people in on her personal life through her lit reality TV show Life With Kelly Khumalo

Sharing a clip of the final episode of Season 2, Kelly implied that this will be the last, at least for a while

Fans do not want to believe it is over and begged Kelly for a third season while reflecting on the last episode

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kelly Khumalo opened doors to cameras and fans with her lit reality TV show Life with Kelly Khumalo and now she is closing them.

As they say, all good things come to an end, eventually. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Kelly shared a clip of the final episode of the last season of her show.

Kelly Khumalo announced that this week's episode of her reality TV show 'Life With Kelly Khumalo' is the last one. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Source: Instagram

In a roundabout way, Kelly made it known that this will be the last episode and that she is closing the door on reality TV, at least for now.

Kelly posted:

Hoping that Kelly is going to agree to a third season, fans flooded the comment section, letting Kelly know just how much they loved the real and rawness of her show. It is clear to see that fans are going to miss Kelly and her people.

@sichazaphupho begs for a third season:

“Life with Kelly Khumalo Season 3 must come.”

@mmago_banyana expresses feels over the final episode:

“This episode broke my heart though Kelly.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@untandoyenkosii got real emotional:

“I just shed a tear, may God strengthen you and become more stronger and successful in life. You might not know but you are an inspiration personally for me. I love you wholeheartedly.”

@_arethaf spread the love:

“You're dearly loved Makhumalo and I pray your sister will one day come and sincerely apologise for doing you wrong.”

Kelly Khumalo calls her son out for speaking broken English

Kelly Khumalo is not paying exorbitant private school fees for her son to speak broken English, reported Briefly News. The starlet made that crystal clear on a recent episode of her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo.

The snippet of the show was shared by Somizi on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Kelly and her kids were going somewhere and before they left, Kelly asked Christian why he brought some costumes. The young boy responded:

“She brang them, not me.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za