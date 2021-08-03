Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest tomorrow, 4 August, revealed a statement published by the family

The late Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest tomorrow, 4 August, 2021, during a private funeral service. A public statement was issued giving the details.

The statement was posted on social media by the family. There will be a memorial service at a later stage where fans, friends and family can attend virtually to pay their respects.

The Ferguson family’s spokesperson Thato Matuka confirmed via a statement that Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest on Wednesday 4 August. Image: @ferguson_films.

The statement reads:

“Details of a memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all the necessary arrangements have been finalised.”

The Fergusons are taking their time to grieve in private and are grateful that the public is allowing them this time. The overwhelming amount of love and support that the Fergusons have received from the people of Mzansi has not gone unnoticed.

Connie Ferguson breaks silence on Shona’s sudden passing

Shona and Connie Ferguson had become a force of nature in South Africa's entertainment industry. They had built an empire that will leave a lasting legacy, reported Briefly News.

Tragically, Shona Ferguson succumbed to Covid-19 complications and left the country shocked by his sudden passing.

Connie is struggling to come to terms with her sudden loss and took to her Instagram account to pen a touching letter to Shona.

The 31st of July was the anniversary of their first meeting, 20 years ago.

Thuliphongolo commented:

"Shattered!!! I’M SO SORRY.”

