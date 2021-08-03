Actor Lokendra Singh is facing a serious medical challenge that has resulted in one of his legs getting amputated

The Bollywood actor lost his right leg to a battle with diabetes which started 10 years ago when he was diagnosed

Singh disclosed that getting the leg amputated was the only way to save himself from being killed by the disease

It is indeed a challenging period for popular Bollywood actor Lokendra Singh, who recently had to make a life-and-death decision.

The Indian film star popular for his role in Jodha Akbar had to get one of his legs amputated up to the knee due to spiralling diabetes, Indian Express reports.

Indian actor Lokendra Singh’s leg has been amputated due to diabetes. Photo: @actor.lokendra_singh

The same media outlet reported that Singh went through a surgical procedure that lasted about five hours at the Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mumbai.

Singh opens up on his battle with diabetes

According to Hindustan Time, the ailing actor in an interview with a leading media outlet disclosed that his medical travails started years ago after he noticed a skin defect on his right foot but made no efforts to have it checked.

Singh’s negligence resulted in the skin condition growing into an infection that eventually spread to his bone marrow. The film star stated that getting the leg amputated was the only available option to save his life.

He was quoted to have said:

"I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the leg amputated [to] the knee.”

Briefly News understands that the movie star is being supported by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) in his treatment. Singh also plans to get an artificial leg once his wound heals.

