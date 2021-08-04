L’vovo Endorses Zakes Bantwini for Minister of Arts and Culture

South African media personality L'vovo has shown his support to Zakes Bantwini after he launched his unofficial campaign to be Minister of Arts and Culture

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker said that he was more than happy with the idea and took to social media to mobilise support

Reactions to L'vovo's endorsement were mixed; while some were excited about it, others were less than impressed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

L’vovo has given Zakes Bantwini his stamp of approval in his bid to become the Minister of Arts and Culture.

Zakes Bantwini wants to be Minister of Arts and Culture, L'vovo loves the idea. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

The KZN kwaito artist and vocal political commentator took to social media to share that he was happy with the music producer putting his name forward.

He said:

“Zakes Bantwini being minister of Arts & Culture sounds like a dope idea!”

His post was met with mixed reactions from Mzansi social media users.

@obedimaudi said:

“You mean Minister of Arts and Culture for Durban Finests' artists? We know you, come out, we will not judge you. Come out sweetheart.”

@simthobiyela said:

“And Big Zulu being the chief of SANDF.”

@sammymoloi01 said:

“Provincial allegiance. I like him as an artist though. Nathi Mthethwa failed dismally.”

@boooradley said:

"Imagine an entire minister with a hit track called 'Baby just shake your bum bum'. The bar is very low in Mzansi."

Mzansi muso Zakes Bantwini dabbles in local politics

Briefly News had previously reported that Zakes Bantwini called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make him the Minister of Arts and Culture.

Taking to social media, Zakes made the public request and explained that he could do the job better than the current minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

He said:

“I want to be Minister of Art & Culture @PresidencyZA. This pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry and it's clear we have NO leadership that cares for creative economy of this nation. As creatives we deserve better and I want to change that for next generation.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za